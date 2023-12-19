35-Year-Old Casper Man Will Spend at Least 29 Years in Prison For Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Making Child Pornography

On December 12 a Natrona County District Court judge sentenced Jonathan Marshall O'Donnell to no less than 29 years and no more than 35 years in prison for sexual crimes against a minor.

O'Donnell was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, a felony that carries a penalty up to 50 years in prison, and making child pornography, a felony punishable by an additional 12 years.

As part of a plea deal, several other charges were dropped including three counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree and three counts of the same charge in the third degree.

The investigation began in March when a Natrona County Sheriff's Deputy approached a vehicle parked at the north end of the Nez Pierce Trail and found O'Donnell naked in the driver's seat with a 15-year-old girl.

A follow-up investigation learned that O'Donnell was the girl's manager at a local fast-food-restaurant.

On April 6, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations found 41 images, 11 videos, and 59 .gifs of a child pornography, 26 .gifts were distributed through Android messaging, but an affadavit supporting the charges says it is unknown who received them.

