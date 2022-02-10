A California man is facing felony drug charges following a record-breaking marijuana bust in Pine Bluffs last week.

According to police, 24-year-old Justino Velasco was pulled over shortly before noon on Tuesday, Feb. 1, for driving 55 mph in a 40 mph zone.

When the officer made contact with Velasco, he noticed the distinct odor of raw marijuana coming from within the vehicle and three large garbage bags containing several smaller plastic bags.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and 344 pounds of marijuana and 6.1 grams of methamphetamine were found.

Velasco was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of methamphetamine, and speeding.

Velasco is currently being held in the Laramie County jail on a $25,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11 at 11 a.m.

