30 Wyoming Lawmakers Sign Letter Seeking to Overturn Election

More than 30 Wyoming state legislators have signed a letter to overturn the election results in four states former Vice President Joe Biden won.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is heading up the legal battle, according to NBC news.

According to the same report, the results are being challenged in Michigan, Georgia Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Should the longshot suit be successful, the court state legislatures would decide the state's electors.

The letter demands that Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon order Attorney General Bridget Hill to join the lawsuit.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the motion is a "publicity stunt, not a serious legal pleading."

Senator Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, is the primary signatory on the letter.

He's joined by 30 Wyoming legislators.

Biteman's letter claims that Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania "exploited" the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and enacted "last-minute" changes, which skewed the results of the 2020 election.

To date, the Trump campaign has filed at least 50 unsuccessful lawsuits challenging the election results.