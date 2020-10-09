3-Year-Old Badly Burned in Yellowstone Thermal Feature

A 3-year old was badly burned in Yellowstone National Park after they ran from a trail, slipped and fell into a thermal feature.

The child, who suffered second-degree burns to their lower body and back was life-flighted to a burn center in eastern Idaho.

According to a news release, the incident happened near the Fountain Freight Road near the Midway Geyser Basin

Last year, a man sustained severe burns after falling into thermal water near the cone of Old Faithful.

A man was killed in 2016 after leaving the boardwalk and falling into a hot spring in the Norris Geyser Basin.

Park officials advise that the ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin. Below that, there's scalding water.

Friday's incident marks the second significant injury in a thermal area this year.

