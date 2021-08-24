3 Families Displaced Following House Fire In Greeley

Three families have been displaced following a large house fire in Greeley over the weekend.

According to an official statement from the Greeley Fire Department via Facebook, Greeley Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 800 block of 4th Street at 6:30 p.m. Sunday night (Aug. 22).

As crews were traveling to the scene of the fire, they were made aware that three people were trapped by the fire and requested a 2nd alarm.

Once they arrived on the scene of the fire, crews requested additional ambulances, as well as assistance from the Greeley Police Department after observing heavy fire activity in the front of the two-story house and the first floor.

Crews were able to successfully contain the fire and rescue two victims from the burning house. One of the victims was taken to Northern Colorado Medical Center by Banner Health Paramedics, while the other was treated and released on the scene.

As a result of the Greeley house fire, three families have been displaced and are currently being assisted by the Red Cross.

The house reportedly suffered $150,000 worth of structural damage as a result of the Sunday fire.

The incident is being investigated by the Greeley Fire Department, Greeley Police Department, and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

As per the Greeley Fire Department's statement, any further inquiries regarding the fire should be directed to the Greeley Police Department.

