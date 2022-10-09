Man Gets 42-Year Sentence For Weld County Home Invasion Shooting

A 22-year-old Greeley man is facing more than four decades behind bars following his conviction for shooting a veteran during a 2018 home invasion.

That's according to a post on the Weld County District Attorney's website. According to the post, Raymond Ramirez was sentenced on Oct. 3 for his role in the Oct. 21, 2018 incident.

The article says that on that day, neighbors around a home on 88th Avenue in Greeley called 911 at 4 a.m. to report that a man had been outside screaming for help before leaving in a vehicle.

Police soon pulled over a car matching the description given by the neighbors and found a woman driving the car with a four-year-old child and a man as passengers.

Both the woman and the man were covered in blood, and they told police the man had been shot in the shoulder in his home.

The woman said she had been asleep in the bedroom when she was woken up by two men, one of whom was pointing a gun in her face.

One of the men put her in a headlock, and she was then taken into the basement of the home and beaten up. Meanwhile, the woman's adult son and her young grandson were also woken up.

The men beat her son before dragging him and her grandson into a bathroom. Ramirez then shot her son in the shoulder.

At the sentencing hearing for Ramirez, Chief Deputy District Attorney Steve Wrenn said “He didn’t just shoot to shoot. He shot to kill that night. In that effort, he almost took the life of a great man who served his country and who was raising his young son.”

Several items were taken in the armed robbery, including several cell phones, a Springfield 1911 handgun and several electronic devices worth over $2,000 total.