28-Year-Old Wyoming Driver Killed in Rollover Crash

A 28-year-old Wyoming woman is dead after rolling her vehicle on the Wind River Indian Reservation Friday evening, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near milepost 5.2 on North Fork Road near Fort Washakie.

According to a crash report, Kylee Juneau was driving north when she failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and rolled her vehicle several times.

Juneau was not buckled up and died from her injuries.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.