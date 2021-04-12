28-Year-Old Wyoming Driver Killed in Rollover Crash
A 28-year-old Wyoming woman is dead after rolling her vehicle on the Wind River Indian Reservation Friday evening, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. near milepost 5.2 on North Fork Road near Fort Washakie.
According to a crash report, Kylee Juneau was driving north when she failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and rolled her vehicle several times.
Juneau was not buckled up and died from her injuries.
Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
