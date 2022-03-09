-25 Wind Chills Possible For Glenrock, SE Wyoming

Wind chills as low as -25 are possible in southeastern Wyoming Wednesday night.

That's according to a National Weather Service wind chill advisory issued Wednesday afternoon.

Converse, Carbon, Albany, Niobrara, Platte, Goshen and Laramie Counties are all affected.

The advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday.

Dangerously low wind chills can lead to frostbite in 15 minutes or less if precautions aren't taken, the weather service says.