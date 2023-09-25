NCSD Receives Monies for Woodshop Upgrades, Automotive Program, and Block Control Units for Potential Savings on Bus Heatings Bills

Natrona County School District Superintendent Michael Jennings recommended the Board of Trustees accept a series of grants, gifts, and donations:

Pathways Innovation Center received a donation of six engines from Briggs & Stratton valued at $8,226 to enhance curricular opportunities in the automative program. The donation will be under the direction of Troy Corson, Automotive ProgramTeacher, and Bryan Honken, Principal.

Kelly Walsh's Industrial Program received a $10,000 grant from the Wyoming Department of Education to upgrade woodshop equipment. They will update their 2006 Shopbot CNC router and implement the use of the Shaper Origin handheld CNC router. The grant will be under the direction of Kora Huffman, Ryan Owens, Kris Newman, Jeff Chavez, CTE Program Teachers, and Mike Britt, Principal.

The Wyoming Department of Education granted NCSD a reimbursement of $10,581 for Industry Recognized Credentials for several programs including occupational safety and health, Prometric Nursing, tourism, restaurant management and culinary Arts, and automotive service excellence. These programs, located at Pathways Innovation Center, are under the direction of Christine Usry, Assistant Principal, Bryan Honken, Principal, and Charlotte Gilbar, Executive Director for School Improvement.

Finally, The NCSD Transportation Departmentreceived a donation of 54 Engine Block Control Units worth a total of $6,750. The units are to provide energy savings when school bus engine block heaters are in use. The process will be under the direction of Syd Webb, Director of Transportation.

Cow Belle's Ag Expo Hosts Hundreds of Students