22-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Crash on I-25 in Wyoming

A 22-year-old is dead after rolling his pickup on Interstate 25 near Glenrock, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, near mile marker 173.

The patrol says Utah resident Rorik Barker was headed south when he went off the left side of the interstate, overcorrected, and rolled his pickup approximately two and a half times.

Get our free mobile app

Barker was not wearing his seat belt and died from his injuries.

The patrol says driver fatigue/asleep and driver inattention may have contributed to the crash.

Barker is the 83rd person to die on Wyoming's highways so far this year.