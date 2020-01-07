21-Year-Old Killed in I-80 Crash in Southeast Wyoming

A 21-year-old Canadian man was killed when the semi he was riding in crashed on Interstate 80 early Sunday morning.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. at milepost 255, about five miles west of Elk Mountain.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a semi was headed west when it entered the median and collided with a bridge support.

The driver was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County where he was treated for minor injuries and released. His passenger, Simon Bansal, died at the scene. It's unknown if Bansal was buckled up.

The patrol says weather was clear and the interstate was dry at the time of the crash. Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

