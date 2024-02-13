Wyoming’s Top Wildlife Officer Recognized for Her Dedication and Tenacity

Baggs Senior Game Warden Kim Olson is the 2023 Shikar-Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year for Wyoming. The award, given annually in every state, honors a wildlife officer whose efforts during the year display outstanding performance and achievement.

“Warden Olson is a dedicated and exceptional wildlife officer,” said Rick King, Wyoming Game and Fish Department chief game warden. “Olson has a strong work ethic that inspires those she mentors and resonates with the community she serves.”

Olson has been with the Game and Fish for over 16 years. Her district is one of the largest in the state and is nearly 3,000 square miles.

Her patrol area runs from the continental divide west to the Bitter Creek and Cow Creek-Powder Wash roads south of Interstate 80 to Colorado, and includes the towns of Wamsutter, Savery, Dixon and Baggs. Olson’s district is one of the busiest hunt areas for deer and elk in Wyoming.

"Her tenacity has resulted in her having some of the highest harvest check numbers in the state. She also spends considerable time and effort coordinating with landowners and the Wyoming Department of Transportation to modify highway right-of-way fences to facilitate big game movement across highways," wrote the G&F Department in a congratulatory statement.

“I am very honored to receive this award, but I've always had some very good help and team members to work alongside to accomplish so much,” Olson said. “I have always tried to do what is best for wildlife and to be their voice. I think it's just that simple.”

The people Olson serves range from hunters, anglers, landowners, to students. She is known as a strong mentor and an inspiration to younger wardens. Wildlife is her true passion in life and foremost priority.

