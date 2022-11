The 32 teams qualified for the Wyoming High School Volleyball State Tournament are set.

Play begins Thursday, Nov. 3 with the first round. The championships are set for Saturday, Nov. 5. All the matches are played at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Here are the first-round matchups and schedule for the rest of the tournament.

The WHSAA reserves the right to adjust the match schedule and start times due to travel for schools.

CLASS 1A: (in front of sections 120 & 121)

Thursday, Nov. 3

Game 1: (W1) Riverside vs. (E4) Rock River, 3 p.m.

Game 2: (E2) Hulett vs. (W3) Little Snake River, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (W2) Cokeville vs. (E3) Kaycee, 6 p.m.

Game 4: (E1) Southeast vs. (W4) Saratoga, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 8: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 1 p.m.

Game 9: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 10: Loser 6 vs. Winner 8, 9 a.m.

Game 11: Loser 5 vs. Winner 9, 10:30 a.m.

Game 12: Winner 11 vs. Winner 10, 2 p.m. – 3rd place

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4 p.m. – CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

CLASS 2A: (in front of Sections 102 & 103)

Thursday, Nov. 3

Game 1: (W1) Rocky Mountain vs. (E4) Tongue River, 3 p.m.

Game 2: (E2) Burns vs. (W3) Greybull, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (W2) Shoshoni vs. (E3) Wright, 6 p.m.

Game 4: (E1) Big Horn vs. (W4) Kemmerer, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 8: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 1 p.m.

Game 9: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 10: Loser 6 vs. Winner 8, 9 a.m.

Game 11: Loser 5 vs. Winner 9, 10:30 a.m.

Game12: Winner 11 vs. Winner 10, 2 p.m. – 3rd place

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4 p.m. – CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

CLASS 3A: (in front of Sections 117 & 118)

Thursday, Nov. 3

Game 1: (W1) Mountain View vs. (E4) Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Game 2: (E2) Douglas vs. (W3) Powell, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (W2) Lyman vs. (E3) Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Game 4: (E1) Wheatland vs. (W4) Worland, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 8: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 1 p.m.

Game 9: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 10: Loser 6 vs. Winner 8, 9 a.m.

Game 11: Loser 5 vs. Winner 9, 10:30 a.m.

Game12: Winner 11 vs. Winner 10, 2 p.m. – 3rd place

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4 p.m. – CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

CLASS 4A: (in front of Sections 105 & 106)

Thursday, Nov. 3

Game 1: (W1) Kelly Walsh vs. (E4) Thunder Basin, 3 p.m.

Game 2: (E2) Laramie vs. (W3) Riverton, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (W2) Cody vs. (E3) Natrona County, 6 p.m.

Game 4: (E1) Cheyenne East vs. (W4) Star Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 8: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 1 p.m.

Game 9: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 10: Loser 6 vs. Winner 8, 9 a.m.

Game 11: Loser 5 vs. Winner 9, 10:30 a.m.

Game12: Winner 11 vs. Winner 10, 2 p.m. – 3rd place

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4 p.m. – CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH