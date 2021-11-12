2021 Wyoming High School Football State Championship Scoreboard

The final weekend of the 2021 high school football season is here! The five state championship football games are on Friday and Saturday.

For the 12th time in the last 13 seasons, all five games will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. There are two on Friday, Nov. 12, and three more on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the schedule in order of the five games.

Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

Class 1A-6 Man

Final Score: Little Snake River 65 Encampment 24 - Myers ran for 159 yards & 3 TDs and also had 10 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble. The Rattlers scored 28 points in the second quarter to take control. They also took advantage of 7 turnovers by the Tigers that led to 21 points for the Rattlers. Little Snake River ends 10-0, while Encampment finishes 8-2.

Class 3A

Final Score: Cody 41 Jackson 24 - Talich threw for 129 yards & 3 TDs, and also ran for 43 yards. The Cody Broncs forced 4 interceptions: Nelson with 3 interceptions in the 2nd half, 2 returned for TDs, and Broussard with a pick-six as well. Schroeder led the way on defense with 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 1 sack. Cody finishes undefeated, 11-0, as Jackson finishes 9-3.

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021

Class 2A

Final Score: Lyman 8 Lovell 6 - The Eagles go back-to-back and win their 6th title in school history. The difference was a stuffed 2-point conversion run. Lyman scored with 4 minutes left in the first quarter on a Chevy Fackrell 9-yard run. The Eagles added a 2-point run. Lovell scored with 11:11 left in the game on a Monterde 3-yard run. He was stopped on the 2-point run that would have tied the game. Lyman finishes 12-0, and Lovell concludes their season 9-2.

Class 1A-9 Man

Final Score: Shoshoni 19 Rocky Mountain 6 - Wranglers' Mills threw for 128 yards and 3 TDs. Truempler ran for 118 yards. Fike caught all 3 TDs and had 61 yards receiving. Cousineau had 58 yards receiving, as well as 8 tackles on defense with 1 interception. Shoshoni scored a TD in every quarter but the 4th. Shoshoni finishes 10-1 and Rocky Moutain goes 9-2.

Class 4A

Final Score: Sheridan 45 Rock Springs 27 - Broncs' McComb had an 88-yard game-opening kickoff return for a TD. Coon finished with 230 yards rushing in the game and 4 TDs, also forced a fumble. Tanner with 70 yards rushing. Greer led the way on defense with 8 tackles; McComb, Dunham, and Larson had 6 tackles apiece. Sheridan finishes 11-1 and Rock Springs 10-2. Broncs win 5th title in 7 years, 28th in school history (which leads the state).