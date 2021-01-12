2021 KW Wrestling Update [VIDEO]

Kelly Walsh has an extremely gifted wrestler in Analu Benabise who is looking to become a four-time state champion. The University of Wyoming signee won the 145-pound state title for the last two year's running and took the 138-pound championship back in 2018. He is one of the most technically sound wrestlers that you'll ever see and has worked very hard to this point. The Trojans, who won the 4A state title a year ago as a team also return Noah Hone and Sam Henderson who both placed 2nd at the state tournament in 2020. We'll see how far they go and we had a chance to talk with Benabise and coach Travis Peak about life on the mat in 2021.

