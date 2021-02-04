200+ Miles of I-80 Under Rolling Closure Thursday Evening

Interstate 80 is closed from Rock Springs to Laramie as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday thanks to a rolling closure, winter weather and crashes.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

WYDOT implements rolling closures in an effort to keep traffic from hitting the "end of the road" in smaller communities and overwhelming their resources.

Webcams at some exits already showed traffic backed up.

It's unclear when the highway will reopen.

There interstate had previously closed on Wednesday evening due to another winter storm system.