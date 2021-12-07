High Winds Partially Close Major Wyoming Highway

Beth Wood via Facebook

Strong winds have partially closed a major Wyoming highway as the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning.

According to the weather service, wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible throughout southeastern Wyoming. As such, WYDOT has issued a number of travel advisories in the area and elsewhere in the Cowboy State.

As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the following advisories are in effect:

    • Interstate 80 - Laramie to Walcott Junction, closed to light, high-profile vehicles; extreme blow over risk
    • US 30 - Walcott Junction to Wyoming 34, closed to light, high-profile vehicles; extreme blow over risk
    • US 212 - Between mile marker 4.5 and Wyoming 296, extreme blow over risk
    • Wyoming 13 - Between Rock River and Arlington, extreme blow over risk
    • Wyoming 72 - Between I-80 and Hanna Junction, extreme blow over risk
    • Wyoming 296 - Between US 212 and Wyoming 120, extreme blow over risk

