High Winds Partially Close Major Wyoming Highway

Strong winds have partially closed a major Wyoming highway as the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning.

According to the weather service, wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible throughout southeastern Wyoming. As such, WYDOT has issued a number of travel advisories in the area and elsewhere in the Cowboy State.

As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the following advisories are in effect:

Interstate 80 - Laramie to Walcott Junction, closed to light, high-profile vehicles; extreme blow over risk



US 30 - Walcott Junction to Wyoming 34, closed to light, high-profile vehicles; extreme blow over risk



US 212 - Between mile marker 4.5 and Wyoming 296, extreme blow over risk



Wyoming 13 - Between Rock River and Arlington, extreme blow over risk



Wyoming 72 - Between I-80 and Hanna Junction, extreme blow over risk



Wyoming 296 - Between US 212 and Wyoming 120, extreme blow over risk