20 Cows Killed After Truck Crashes on I-25 On-Ramp in Cheyenne
Twenty cows were killed when a cattle truck overturned late Thursday afternoon in west Cheyenne.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the northbound on-ramp to Interstate 25 from W. Lincolnway.
Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the semi was hauling 100 cows and, as of Thursday night, half were missing.
"I think that there still are some outliers out there," Farkas said Friday morning. "We're actually recommending that if individuals encounter a cow any time this week, they reach out to Animal Control."
Farkas didn't know if the truck driver was injured in the crash, but she says driver inattention is to blame.
