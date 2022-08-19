Cheyenne Man Reunited With Missing, Blind Cat Thanks to Microchip

A blind cat named Dizzy who went missing last week is back with her owner thanks to a microchip.

Cheyenne Animal Control Supervisor Officer Elizabeth Wagner says officers were called to a report of an injured cat around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.

"The reporting party said they found a blind cat that they believed was injured resting on the hood of their car," Wagner said in a press release.

When officers arrived at the scene, they recognized the cat as Dizzy, who had been missing since Friday, Aug. 12.

After scanning her for a microchip, officers were able to safely return Dizzy to her owner, Michael Dieters.

"This story is a great example of why every dog and cat should be microchipped," said Wagner.

"It is a safe and effective way for veterinarians, shelters, and animal control officers to contact owners regarding any missing or stolen pets they have reported."

