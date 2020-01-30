2 Sickened by Cleaning Solution in Drinks at Nebraska Bar

Two customers at a movie theater bar in Nebraska were treated at a hospital after they were served cleaning solution in their drinks apparently by accident.

Authorities say the women took sips and soon began to feel burning sensations in their throats and stomachs Tuesday at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in the Omaha suburb of La Vista.

They've been released from the hospital.

The La Vista police chief says a bottle that had contained a liqueur was being used to store the cleaning solution and had been placed near the bar.

A partner in the franchise location says the employee responsible has been fired.