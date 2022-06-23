Trial Date Set for Cheyenne Teen Charged With Attempted Murder

A trial date has been set for a Cheyenne teen charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of a man at a bar last month.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, at the Lamp Lounge at 101 W. 6th Street.

Police say 17-year-old Joey Carabajal initiated a verbal altercation with Vincent Phillips, followed him into the bar, stabbed him with a knife, and then fled the scene.

Phillips was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Carabajal was arrested around 2 o'clock the following morning and formally charged as an adult.

Carabajal pleaded not guilty to attempted second-degree murder last week in Laramie County District Court, and his trial was set for Oct. 11.

Carabajal remains housed in the Juvenile Services Center on a $20,000 cash or surety bond.

If convicted, Carabajal could face 20 years to life in prison.

