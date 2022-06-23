Trial Date Set for Cheyenne Teen Charged With Attempted Murder

Trial Date Set for Cheyenne Teen Charged With Attempted Murder

Thinkstock

A trial date has been set for a Cheyenne teen charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of a man at a bar last month.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, at the Lamp Lounge at 101 W. 6th Street.

Police say 17-year-old Joey Carabajal initiated a verbal altercation with Vincent Phillips, followed him into the bar, stabbed him with a knife, and then fled the scene.

Get our free mobile app

Phillips was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Carabajal was arrested around 2 o'clock the following morning and formally charged as an adult.

Carabajal pleaded not guilty to attempted second-degree murder last week in Laramie County District Court, and his trial was set for Oct. 11.

Carabajal remains housed in the Juvenile Services Center on a $20,000 cash or surety bond.

If convicted, Carabajal could face 20 years to life in prison.

For more information about this case, check out our earlier posts:

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?

Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.
Filed Under: arraignment, attempted murder, bar, cheyenne, cheyenne police department, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, crime, Joey Carabajal, Juvenile Services Center, Lamp Lounge, Laramie County District Court, pleaded not guilty, stabbing, trial date set, Vincent Phillips, wyoming
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top