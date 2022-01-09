19 Dead, Including 9 Children, in NYC Apartment Fire

NEW YORK (AP) — Nineteen people, including 9 children, have been killed in an apartment fire in New York City in one of the worst blazes in decades.

A senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams confirmed the total death toll Sunday to The Associated Press.

A city official who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the number of children dead.

Dozens of people were injured in the Bronx fire, and at least 13 people were still in critical condition.

According to the FDNY, approximately 200 firefighters responded to the scene.