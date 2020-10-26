18-Year-Old Wyoming Driver Killed, 4 Injured in Icy Head-On Crash

An 18-year-old Wyoming driver was killed and four others injured in a head-on crash in Albany County, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

It happened on Oct. 22 at approximately 5:35 p.m. near milepost 281 on U.S. 30/U.S. 287, north of Rock River.

The patrol says a car was headed north when the driver lost control due to speed and icy road conditions, crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a car head-on.

The crash claimed the life of Julianna Smith, who was not buckled up. Four others were also reportedly injured in the collision, but the crash report didn't say to what extent.