1 Driver Killed, 1 Airlifted After Head-On Crash Near Torrington

A head-on crash south of Torrington Saturday morning left one driver dead and another with life-threatening injuries, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:37 a.m. near milepost 87.8 on U.S. 85.

The patrol says 19-year-old Torrington resident Tyler Schaub was driving northbound when he veered into the southbound lane and collided head-on with an oncoming car driven by 18-year-old Torrington resident Samantha Hill.

Schaub was not buckled up and died at the scene. Hill, who was buckled up, was extricated from her car and life-flighted to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska with life-threatening injuries.

Driver fatigue on the part of Schaub is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.