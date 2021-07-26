16-Year-Old Cheyenne Driver Killed in Rollover Crash

A 16-year-old Cheyenne driver was killed in a single-vehicle rollover northwest of Cheyenne Sunday evening, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. near milepost 24.9 on Wyoming 211 (Horse Creek Road).

The patrol says Zaden M. Aldrich was headed north when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, went off the west side of the road and rolled his Subaru Outback.

Aldrich, who was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene.

Speed and driver inattention are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 56th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2021 compared to 60 in 2020, 93 in 2019, and 60 in 2018 to date.