Bridge Closure May Cause Delays During Wings Over Warren Air Show

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

Drivers planning to use Horse Creek Road to get to and from this Wednesday's Wings Over Warren Air Show at F.E. Warren Air Force Base may want to find another route, as the bridge over Interstate 25 at exit 16 is currently closed for construction.

Wyoming Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jordan Achs says detours are in place for those needing to cross the bridge to get to their destinations, but motorists should expect delays.

"Traffic heading north on I-25 to the Air Show will want to take exit 10 (Missile Drive) rather than exit 16 to avoid detours and delays," said Achs.

"Heavy event traffic is likely throughout CFD week, especially near the Park-N-Ride on Happy Jack Road," she added. "Motorists throughout Cheyenne should stay alert and give themselves extra time to reach their destinations."

The bridge rehabilitation project is expected to be completed in the fall.

