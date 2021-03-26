The Wyoming Highway Patrol says speed and equipment failure may be to blame for a deadly crash on Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. near milepost 93, east of Green River.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says a pickup pulling a trailer was traveling west when the trailer began to fishtail, causing the driver to lose control and the pickup to roll multiple times.

Beck says the driver, Henry L. Cecil, 50, of Lacey, Washington, was buckled up, but died at the scene.

Cecil is the 20th person to die on Wyoming's highways this year.