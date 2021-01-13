The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is still trying to determine who shot two horses northwest of Cheyenne last month, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

Deputy Jeff Barnes says the shootings took place in the 1500 blocks of County Road 118A and Horse Creek Road sometime between Dec. 26-28.

"There's a reward out there ... kind of hoping that would've sparked some interest," said Barnes. "But right now, they don't have any real definitive stuff to go on."

"We've got to look at a multitude of factors," Barnes added. "Whether there might be some disagreements and it's a retaliatory thing, you don't know."

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Deputy Jacquot at (307) 633-4836.