Wyoming Driver Ejected, Killed During Rollover Crash
A 50-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling his Jeep on Interstate 90 near Gillette late Friday night.
The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 124.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Bradley Bjornsrud was driving west when he went into the median and collided with a cable barrier, causing his Jeep to roll.
Bjornsrud, who was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected and died from his injuries.
The patrol says it was clear and the interstate was dry at the time of the crash.
This is the 49th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 compared to 49 in 2020, 86 in 2019, and 53 in 2018 to date.
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.
Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School
Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.
Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.