Wyoming Driver Ejected, Killed During Rollover Crash

A 50-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling his Jeep on Interstate 90 near Gillette late Friday night.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 124.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Bradley Bjornsrud was driving west when he went into the median and collided with a cable barrier, causing his Jeep to roll.

Bjornsrud, who was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected and died from his injuries.

The patrol says it was clear and the interstate was dry at the time of the crash.

This is the 49th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 compared to 49 in 2020, 86 in 2019, and 53 in 2018 to date.