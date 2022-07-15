Hundreds of Cheyenne Frontier Days fans are expected to descend on northwest Cheyenne Sunday afternoon for the Bucking Horse Roundup.

It's set to begin at 1 p.m. at the intersection of Interstate 25 and Horse Creek Road and end at Frontier Park.

That means road closures.

According to the police and CFD officials, the following roads will be closed starting at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Central Avenue between Yellowstone Road and Walker Road

Kennedy Road between Carey Avenue and Stinner Road

Hynds Boulevard from Stinner Road to 8th Avenue

Northbound lanes on Carey Avenue at Kennedy Road

Lions Park Drive at Kennedy

Officials say the roads are expected to reopen around 2 p.m.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution and may want to consider alternate routes.