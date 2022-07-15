Road Closures Announced for Cheyenne Frontier Days Bucking Horse Roundup

Hundreds of Cheyenne Frontier Days fans are expected to descend on northwest Cheyenne Sunday afternoon for the Bucking Horse Roundup.

It's set to begin at 1 p.m. at the intersection of Interstate 25 and Horse Creek Road and end at Frontier Park.

That means road closures.

Cheyenne Police Department/Cheyenne Frontier Days
According to the police and CFD officials, the following roads will be closed starting at approximately 1:30 p.m.

  • Central Avenue between Yellowstone Road and Walker Road
  • Kennedy Road between Carey Avenue and Stinner Road
  • Hynds Boulevard from Stinner Road to 8th Avenue
  • Northbound lanes on Carey Avenue at Kennedy Road
  • Lions Park Drive at Kennedy

Officials say the roads are expected to reopen around 2 p.m.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution and may want to consider alternate routes.

