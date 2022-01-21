12 Apply For Wyoming State Superintendent Post

12 people have applied to the Wyoming Republican Party to fill out the remainder of the term of former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.

Balow resigned from her position last week to take a similar job in Virginia. The position is an elected one and is on the ballot in this year's general election, so the term will essentially run through the rest of this year.

Republicans will nominate three candidates for the job on Saturday one of which will be chosen by Governor Mark Gordon next week.

According to the Wyoming GOP Facebook page, the following people have applied for the position:

Michelle Aldrich, PH.D Cheyenne, WY. Reagan J. Kaufman, PH.D Cheyenne, WY. Megan M. Degenfelder, Cheyenne, WY. David Northrup, Powell, WY. Dr. Thomas M. Kelly, Sheridan, WY. Jayme Lien, Casper, WY. Keith Goodeough Angela Raber, Ed.D, Gillette, WY. Brian Schroeder, Cody, WY. Marti Halverson, Etna, WY. Dr. Joe Heywood, Bedford, WY. Joshua Valk, Ph.D, MBA, Douglas, WY.

Aldrich is a Cheyenne City Councilwoman, while Northrup. Goodenough and Halverson are all former members of the Wyoming legislature. Northrup and Halverson served in the legislature as Republicans, while Goodenough was a Democrat who also ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for governor in the 1990s.

