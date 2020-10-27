11 More COVID-19 Cases Reported in 7 Cheyenne Schools

Laramie County School District 1 on Tuesday reported that nine more students and two more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown says the cases involve one Triumph High staff member, one Alta Vista Elementary student, one McCormick Junior High student, two Davis Elementary students, four East High students, one Carey Junior High student and one Fairview Elementary staff member.

Brown says the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is in the process of contact tracing, and those who had direct contact with the positive cases will receive guidance regarding next steps.

Brown encourages students, parents and staff members to wear masks, and to stay home and contact a health care provider if they feel ill or exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.