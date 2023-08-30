$100K Bond Set for New Mexico Man Accused of Robbing Natrona County Loaf N’ Jug

A New Mexico man was arrested and appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court by video on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Jarren Gaboldon, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; possession of a deadly weapon with intent to use, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison; property destruction totalling more than $1,000 in damage, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and petty theft, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in jail.

These charges come after an alleged robbery at the Loaf N' Jug on Yellowstone Hwy.

On Monday, Aug. 28, the Mills Police Department put out a picture of what appears to be the suspect, Gaboldon. They asked the public for assistance in locating him.

Mills Police Department Mills Police Department loading...

During his initial court appearance, Gaboldon told the judge he is only in Casper temporarily for work.

With limited ties to the community and serious allegations, the judge set bond at $100,000 cash only.

Gaboldon will have a preliminary hearing in 10 to 20 days depending on whether or not he bonds out.

Prisoners Growing Sagebrush