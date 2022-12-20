100% Chance of Snow in Casper Tomorrow, Wind Chill as Low as 50 Below Zero

The National Weather Service is saying today will be "patchy blowing snow" all day and night--high near 35 degrees, low around 16.

Tomorrow there's now a 100% of snow, mainly after noon. Casper could see up to 3 inches.

Better build that snowman while you can, the high for Wednesday is 25 degrees, but towards the end of the day the low will drop to a dangerous -25.

Thursday's high is -11 degrees.

