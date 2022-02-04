1 Killed, 2 Injured in Crash on Icy Road North of Cheyenne

One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Cheyenne last week, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28 near milepost 41 on U.S. 85.

The patrol says 55-year-old Colorado resident Janice Jackson was headed north when she lost control of her Ford F-250 on the slick roadway, spun into the southbound lane, and was struck by an oncoming Jeep.

Jackson was not buckled up and died from her injuries. The driver of the Jeep and a passenger were also reportedly injured in the crash, but the patrol did not say to what extent.

This is the third fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 14 in 2021, five in 2020, and 14 in 2019 to date.

