1 Hit Songwriter Skip Ewing Shares His Amazing Wyoming Story

Skip Ewing has written songs for huge country music artists like Kenny Chesney, George Strait, Bryan White, Reba and many others, now he's sharing his Wyoming story with us.

Skip moved to Nashville right out of high school and hit the ground running, writing, singing and being a part of the music industry. Through his career he's written hundreds of songs and many are ones that you'll surely remember. Bryan White's hit song "Rebecca Lynn" from 1996 was based on Skips daughter, Rebecca. He's written many hits for Kenny Chesney including the songs "Me and You" and "You Had Me From Hello". He wrote "Every Other Weekend" that he sang with Reba. He's had big songs for Clint Black, Randy Travis, Diamond Rio, Keith Urban, Willie Nelson and Collin Raye's "Love, Me" to name a few.

Not only has Skip Ewing written songs that were recorded by others, he's also recorded albums as an artist charting 15 singles and releasing multiple full albums.

Through the 2000's he was a regular visitor of the Cowboy State and like many of us fell in love with the state and everything about Wyoming. That love never ceased and eventually made his way here to call Wyoming home.

In 2013, Skip decided to step away from music and begin working with horses and ranching. In 2018, he made the move to Wyoming after taking a few years off from the music industry. When he made the move to Wyoming, he used the inspiration of the state to kick up his writing and recording again.

PBS approached Skip to do a nationally syndicated concert celebrating his album titled, Wyoming, on June 18th in Riverton, WY. If you'd like to attend, it's absolutely free and you'll see Skip and his world class band full of Nashville based musicians...Horsepower 307. The event will be held at Central Wyoming College at the Robert A. Peck Art Center at 7pm.

Skip has a great story and was kind enough to spend time telling us about his life and career. Grab some snacks, kick back and experience Skip Ewing in the 4 part video series below.

