FBI at Home of Possible Person of Interest in Nashville Bomb

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal agents have converged at the home of a possible person of interest in the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville as investigators scour hundreds of tips and leads in the blast that pulverized city streets on Christmas morning and damaged dozens of buildings.

More than 24 hours after the explosion, a motive remained elusive as investigators worked round-the-clock to resolve unanswered questions about the mysterious blast, which took place on a mostly deserted street on a sleepy holiday morning and was prefaced by a recorded warning advising those nearby to evacuate. Officials are searching a home in Antioch in suburban Nashville.

