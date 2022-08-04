VIDEO: Chancey Williams Plays George Strait Hit with Dierks Bentley at Cheyenne Frontier Days

Cheyenne Frontier Days has come and gone for another year and what an event it was!

The concert/rodeo/parade/carnival was as explosive as ever this year, and it featured tons of national recording artists, such as Jason Aldean. Kid Rock, Brooks and Dunn, and more!

But it also featured some local talent that Casper music lovers should be familiar with.

Ian Munsick rocked the stage with Parker McCollum (both of whom recently played shows in Casper) on Sunday, July 24.

But it was rising country music star (and Wyoming native) Chancey Williams who proved that if anyone belongs on the big stage, under the bright lights, it's him and his band.

Williams opened for country music legend Dierks Bentley, which would have been cool enough. But during his set, Bentley asked Williams to rejoin him on the stage to perform the classic George Strait song, 'I Can Still Make Cheyenne.'

The irony of the concert being held in Cheyenne was not lost on Williams.

"I have always been a Dierks fan and it meant the world to me for him to ask me to sing one, let alone one of the best songs about Cheyenne in Cheyenne," Williams told K2 Radio News. "I felt like I was representing the whole state in that 5 minutes. It was probably the highlight of my career so far and I will remember it forever."

The song, which can be seen (and heard) below, tells the story of a cowboy who's torn between his girl back home and the real love of his life...the rodeo.

Spoiler Alert: He chose the rodeo and he just barely made Cheyenne.

Williams and his band continue to rise through the ranks of country music and as he continues to tour the world playing his songs, Wyoming is never too far out of his mind. He comes back to this state as often as he can and, when he does, he always saves his best performances for his hometown crowd. Williams is well on his way to becoming a legend in his own right, but on that night in Cheyenne playing with Dierks, for just a few moments, he wasn't a rock star...he was just a fan.

Video of Chancey Williams and Dierks Bentley performing 'I Can Still Make Cheyenne' can be seen below: