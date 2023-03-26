Yes, The Track & Field Season is Underway!

Even with the iffy weather Wyoming has endured lately, some of the track and field teams were out and competing in out-of-state meets. Fort Collins played host to their annual Runners Roost meet on Friday with the Natrona girls team taking 1st with 102 points, Cheyenne Central was 2nd with 74.6 and Cheyenne East was 10th with 27. On the boys' side, Natrona placed 2nd with 74 points, Central was 9th with 37.3 and Laramie took 13th with 22.

Here are the highest-finishing Wyoming athletes in the individual events.

Boys:

100 Meters: Bret Gifford-Natrona (10th) 11.32

200 Meters: Dylan Teasley-Cheyenne East (10th) 24.15

400 Meters: Garet Schlabs-Cheyenne East (2nd) 51.75

800 Meters: Jackson Dutcher-Natrona (2nd) 1.59.22

1600 Meters: Jackson Dutcher-Natrona (1st) 4.23.80

3200 Meters: Trevor Schmidt-Cheyenne Central (11th) 10.18.23

110 Hurdles: Bridger Anderson-Natrona (2nd) 15.78

300 Hurdles: Neven Coleman-Natrona (12th) 45.15

High Jump: Kaiden Lee-Natrona (1st) 6-6

Long Jump: Seth Wilson (3rd) 20-8.25

Triple Jump: Mayson Storeim-Natrona (7th) 39-6

Pole Vault: Kavin Hoff-Natrona (2nd) 14-0

Discus: Auggie Lain-Cheyenne Central (3rd) 133-0.5

Shot Put: Auggie Lain-Cheyenne Central (1st) 48-3.75

Girls:

100 Meters: Mackenzie Bradach-Natrona (1st) 12.86

200 Meters: Mackenzie Bradach-Natrona (2nd) 26.41

400 Meters: Cami Costello-Natrona (6th) 1.03.15

800 Meters: Sidney Morrell-Cheyenne Central (1st) 2.16.20

1600 Meters: Sidney Morrell-Cheyenne Central (1st) 5.04.34

3200 Meters: Ryann Smith-Rawlins (2nd) 11.40.70

100 Hurdles: Madisyn Baillie-Cheyenne Central (1st) 16.09

300 Hurdles: Madisyn Baillie-Cheyenne Central (1st) 46.78

High Jump: Madisyn Baillie-Cheyenne Central (2nd) 5-2

Long Jump: Mackenzie Bradach-Natrona (2nd) 17-0.5

Triple Jump: Mackenzie Bradach-Natrona (2nd) 36-1

Pole Vault: Brinkley Lewis-Cheyenne Central (3rd) 10-6

Discus: Brynn Sybrant-Natrona (1st) 123-6.5

Shot Put: Brynn Sybrant-Natrona (1st) 40-8

We also have a few photos to share from the Fort Collins meet courtesy of Shannon Dutcher. They can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Fort Collins-Runner Roost Track Meet Fort Collins-Runner Roost Track Meet