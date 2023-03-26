Natrona County Master Gardeners Spring Conference

Natrona County Master Gardeners will be having their annual spring conference. With both local educators as well as experts coming from Cheyenne and Idaho, there will be a wide array of garden related topics covered.

Speakers include Scott Aker - Director of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Horticulturist - Catherine Wissner, Master Gardener - Kathy Shreve, Anne Anderson – Herbalist/MA/500 RYT, Master Gardener – Lynn Dampman, Sean Orszulak – Owner of Ursa Gourmet Mushrooms, and Debra Reddy – Founder of the Natrona County Beekeepers Club.

Topics will include herbal wellness, seed starting, beekeeping, growing mushrooms, vermi-composting, landscaping design, pollinator gardening, and more.

The event will take place at the Agricultural Resource Learning Center at 2011 Fairgrounds Rd, Casper, WY from 8:30-4 on April 15th.

Tickets are $65 with a $15 discount being offered for early registration before March 31st.

Refreshments and lunch are included as well as gift bags for all attendees.

Tickets may be purchased online through their Facebook page or by visiting the Agricultural Resource Learning Center at 2011 Fairgrounds Rd, Casper.

For questions call 307-235-9400 for more info.

