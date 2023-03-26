‘There’s Nothing Left': Deep South Tornadoes Kill 26

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (AP) — Rescuers raced Saturday to search for survivors and help hundreds of people left homeless after a powerful tornado cut a devastating path through Mississippi, killing at least 25 people and injuring dozens.

The tornado flattened entire blocks as it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour.

Another person was killed in Alabama.

The tornado flattened entire blocks of the small town of Rolling Fork, reducing homes to piles of rubble, flipping cars on their sides and toppling the town's water tower.

Residents hunkered down in bath tubs as the tornado struck and later broke into a John Deere store that they converted into a triage center for the wounded.

Read More and See Video Here.

Anadolu Agency, Getty Images A view of damage after a tornado tore through the US state of Mississippi, United States on March 25, 2023 Anadolu Agency, Getty Images loading...

Anadolu Agency, Getty Images Anadolu Agency, Getty Images loading...

Anadolu Agency, Getty Images Anadolu Agency, Getty Images loading...

Anadolu Agency, Getty Images Anadolu Agency, Getty Images loading...