Yellowstone Visits Down 32% in June, but Climbing

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Visitation to Yellowstone National Park was down 32% in June compared to the same month last year amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, the last 10 days of the month saw visitation rates that ranged between 90-116% of 2019 numbers.

The Billings Gazette reported that Yellowstone hosted more than 534,000 visitors in June.

The national park's overall visits are down 49% from last year.

Yellowstone was closed in full from March 24 to May 18, when its two Wyoming entrances reopened its doors.

The park's three Montana entrances followed suit on June 1.