Wyoming Medical Center Will Stop Visitation Starting Friday

The Wyoming Medical Center starting Friday will no longer allow visitors, with certain exceptions, according to a prepared statement from the hospital on Wednesday.

The restrictions to create a safe and secure environment to slow the spread of COVID-19 will go into effect at the Wyoming Medical Center’s hospitals and clinics​ including the central and east campuses, the primary and secondary clinics, and the walk-in clinics.

"We understand this will be challenging, but we’re committed to taking the necessary precautions to protect our patients, healthcare workers and the community," the prepared statement said.

There are two exceptions to the visitor restriction at Wyoming Medical Center’s main campus:

Pediatric patients under 18 may have one adult visitor with them.

Laboring mothers may have one support person with them.

The pediatric patient exception also applies at all other locations.

Visitors are subject to a health screening at all locations to ensure they are not exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness.

Current visiting restrictions will stay in place until the end of visiting hours at 6 p.m. Thursday.

"These are unprecedented times, and we are taking this very rare action to help ensure patient safety as well as the safety of their loved ones, caregivers and community members. Please use virtual visits via phone, FaceTime or video chats to keep in touch with your loved ones," the prepared statement said.

Updated visitor and other hospital restrictions can be found at the Wyoming Medical Center's ​COVID-19 webpage​.

