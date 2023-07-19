Yellowstone National Park is closing the West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern area of the park today (Wednesday) and Thursday for road improvements, according to a press release.

Motorists should expect up to 30-minute delays.

Drive slowly through construction zones and be alert to workers, heavy equipment, wildlife, and other hazards.

The closed areas include:

West Thumb Geyser Basin parking lot.

West Thumb Geyser Basin (including boardwalks and restrooms).

Duck Lake Trail.

Yellowstone Lake Overlook Trail.

The closed areas are expected to reopen at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone at its Park Roads website.

Call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information.

Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Learn more about the Biscuit Basin to Grant Village (including Old Faithful & West Thumb) road improvement project at Park Roads.

