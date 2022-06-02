Yellowstone Park Rangers Issue Several Citations For ‘Foot Travel’ & Harrassing Animals

Yellowstone National Park rangers issued several citations in the second half of May for a number of petty offenses including traveling on foot in restricted areas and harassing animals.

Ruichen Zhao, Zekai Gu and Weiyu Kong were cited for traveling on foot in thermal areas or off trails within Yellowstone Canyon.

Meanwhile, Jordan M. Aldrich was cited for feeding, teasing, touching or frightening wildlife.

Park rangers also cited William R. Shawler for tossing, throwing or rolling rocks into valleys, canyons or down hillsides.

All of the charges are misdemeanors.