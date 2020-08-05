Yellowstone Officials: Don’t Swim Near Thermal Features

Yellowstone National Park officials last month reminded visitors that many areas in the park are "not safe for swimming or soaking because of frigid lakes, swift wivers and scalding or worse hydrothermal waters."

"We want your visit to Yellowstone to be safe and memorable," park officials said in a July 23 Facebook post.

Specifically, park officials say, swimming and wading is prohibited in the Firehole River 200 yards on either side of the Midway Geyser Basin footbridge and in the Firehole River throughout the Upper Geyser Basin.

It's not only dangerous to enter those areas; doing so could end with a hefty fine.

In those places where park visitors can swim, they do so at their own risk.

Specific park regulations on swimming can be found here.