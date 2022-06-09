Yellowstone National Park Renaming ‘Offensively Named’ Mountain

Yellowstone National Park announced that it is renaming one of its mountains, after learning the 'offensive' backstory of the mountain's namesake.

Mount Doane, named after Gustavus Doane, has been renamed the 'First Peoples Mountain,' after a 15-0 vote by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (BGN), the federal body responsible for maintaining uniform geographic name usage throughout the federal government.

According to a press release from Yellowstone National Park, Gustavus Doane was an important member of the Washburn-Langford-Doane expedition to the area in 1870, prior to Yellowstone becoming America's first national park. But he had a dark side.

"Research has shown that earlier that same year (1870), Doane led an attack, in response to the alleged murder of a white fur trader, on a band of Piegan Blackfeet," the release stated. "During what is now known as the Marias Massacre, at least 173 American Indians were killed, including many women, elderly Tribal members and children suffering from smallpox. Doane wrote fondly about this attack and bragged about it for the rest of his life."

Which is why the Wyoming Board of Geographic names, based on recommendations from the Rocky Mountain Tribal Council and with support of the National Park Service, opted to vote for a name change in June of 2022.

Yellowstone also reached out to all of the 27 Native American Tribes that have connections to the National Park for their input.

These include:

Assiniboine and Sioux

Blackfeet

Cheyenne River Sioux

Coeur d’Alene

Comanche

Colville Reservation

Crow

Crow Creek Sioux

Eastern Shoshone

Flandreau Santee Sioux

Gros Ventre and Assiniboine

Kiowa

Little Shell Chippewa

Lower Brule Sioux

Nez Perce

Northern Arapaho

Northern Cheyenne

Oglala Sioux

Rosebud Sioux

Salish and Kootenai

Shoshone–Bannock

Sisseton Wahpeton

Spirit Lake

Standing Rock Sioux

Turtle Mountain Band of the Chippewa

Umatilla Reservation

Yankton Sioux

So, 'Mount Doane' was changed to 'First Peoples Mountain,' and that change will be reflected in the Domestic Names Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) in the coming days.

The park also noted that it may consider name changes to other derogatory or offensively-named landmarks in the future.