Yellowstone Increases Fire Danger from Moderate to High

According to a press release, the National Park Service has increased the fire danger at the Yellowstone National Park from moderate to high.

While there currently aren't any active wildfires in the park, Yellowstone reminds people that campfires are only permitted within the fire rings in campgrounds, and campfires must be attended at all times and be cold to the touch before abandoning.

Due to the intense flooding that happened in Yellowstone in June, areas of the park are still closed.

While the north and south loops open, the north and northeast entrances are still closed while repairs are being completed.

The fire danger level increased from moderate, which had been in place from the beginning of June until July.

At this point last year, the fire danger level was at very high and stage one fire restrictions were in place.

In 2021, there were 13 fires between June and August, mostly caused by lightning, with the biggest fire, the Corral fire, reaching .7 acres, while in 2020 there were nine fire from August to September, with the largest being the Lone Star fire at 4,118 acres.

Over the past six years, 2016 had the most fires at 22, which ended up burning a total of 70,284 acres during the summer, with the Maple fire burning a total of 51,555 acres in August, the biggest fire since 1988.

