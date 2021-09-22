Red Flag Fire Warning For Laramie, Casper, Other Areas Wednesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for parts of Wyoming on Wednesday.

The area covered by the warning includes Laramie and Casper, but not Cheyenne.

The warning runs from 11 am until 8 p.m. You can see the areas covered by the warning on the map below. The agency posted this statement on its website:

''A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Wednesday afternoon for low humidity and gusty winds. Conditions are favorable for fires to potentially spread rapidly. Please avoid any outdoor burning Wednesday in the highlighted areas.''