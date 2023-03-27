Wyoming’s Nathanial Talich enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LARAMIE -- Another Wyoming basketball player has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Nathanial Talich, a Cheyenne Central graduate, announced Monday that he will be entering college basketball's version of free agency, becoming the ninth former Cowboy to declare his intention to leave the program.

Talich didn't see the court during his lone season in Laramie and has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-4, 191-pound guard joins Graham Ike, Xavier DuSell, Jeremiah Oden, Nate Barnhart, Noah Reynolds, Ethan Anderson, Max Agbokpolo and Jake Kyman in the portal. Only Anderson, as of now, has found a new home. He will ink with Pepperdine on the April 12 signing day.

A three-time All-State selection, Talich averaged 23.3 points per night and added 8.5 rebounds and nearly four assists while leading the Indians to a state championship during his junior season. That night inside the Ford Event Center in Casper, Talich netted 26 points to help lift Central to a 55-40 win over Thunder Basin. He also scored a career-high 52 points in a victory over Sheridan during his senior campaign.

The Talich name runs deep in Laramie.

His father, Cory Talich, was a linebacker for the Cowboy football team from 1990-93. His uncle, Jim Talich, lined up at defensive end from 1994-97. Nic Talich, his cousin, is currently a Wyoming linebacker.

The court inside the Arena-Auditorium is named after his maternal grandfather, Maury Brown.

Wyoming now has just four on its roster, including three scholarship players: Brendan Wenzel, Kenny Foster and Caden Powell. Walk-on Cort Roberson is also still in Laramie. UW head coach Jeff Linder Monday received his first commitment of the 2023-24 class, snagging Fullerton College guard Kobe Newton.

Linder and Co. still have nine scholarships to fill out of a possible 13.